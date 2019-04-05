Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after purchasing an additional 933,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 385,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In other 3M news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

