Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/paradigm-financial-partners-llc-invests-1-83-million-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd-stock.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.