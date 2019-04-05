Pandacoin Hits Market Cap of $4.89 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

