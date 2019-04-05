Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total transaction of $99,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,349.78.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,205.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

