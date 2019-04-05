Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

NYSE ROYT opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROYT shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/pacific-coast-oil-trust-royt-declares-0-02-monthly-dividend.html.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.