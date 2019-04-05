Pabyosi Coin (Special) Trading Up 9.9% This Week (PCS)

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (CURRENCY:PCS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pabyosi Coin (Special) has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Pabyosi Coin (Special) has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13,460.00 worth of Pabyosi Coin (Special) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pabyosi Coin (Special) coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.02634339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000346 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004305 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pabyosi Coin (Special) Coin Profile

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (PCS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2016. Pabyosi Coin (Special)’s total supply is 30,993,751,760 coins. The official website for Pabyosi Coin (Special) is pcsblockchain.com

Buying and Selling Pabyosi Coin (Special)

Pabyosi Coin (Special) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pabyosi Coin (Special) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pabyosi Coin (Special) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pabyosi Coin (Special) using one of the exchanges listed above.

