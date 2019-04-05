Oyster Shell Price Down 16.3% This Week (SHL)

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Oyster Shell token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Oyster Shell has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Oyster Shell has a market cap of $1.16 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00386066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01669852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00268605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Oyster Shell Profile

Oyster Shell’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official website is oysterprotocol.com . Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol . Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6 . The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Shell using one of the exchanges listed above.

