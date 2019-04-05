Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

