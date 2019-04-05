OsmiumCoin (OS76) Hits Market Cap of $23,710.00

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. OsmiumCoin has a market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.01760508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin (CRYPTO:OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

