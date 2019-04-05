Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 225,000 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 469,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 595,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $33,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $33,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Empire lifted their target price on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

