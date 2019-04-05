Orange (ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

ORAN opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 92.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orange by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 46.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

