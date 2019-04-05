Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will announce sales of $62.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $259.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $260.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.65 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.95 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Opus Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Opus Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Opus Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Opus Bank by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.25. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.