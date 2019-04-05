Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) CEO Sells $254,724.00 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 21,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $254,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 8th, Roger Crystal sold 50,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $667,000.00.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 11,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.00% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

