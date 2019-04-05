Open Trading Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $79,527.00 and $45.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.01661624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00269071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.