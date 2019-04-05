Opal (OPAL) Price Tops $0.0115

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Opal has a market cap of $173,931.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opal has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00023228 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005922 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015876 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00124167 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,153,995 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

