Ooma (OOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,098. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $273.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $83,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $174,605.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Ooma by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ooma by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

