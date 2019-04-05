Ooma Inc (OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $33.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.51 million and the highest is $33.75 million. Ooma posted sales of $30.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $141.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.72 million, with estimates ranging from $150.87 million to $157.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OOMA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 59,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,061. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $83,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $174,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 794,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 570,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.