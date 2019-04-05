On Track Innovations (OTIV) versus Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Financial Analysis

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated Device Technology 0 10 2 0 2.17

On Track Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.98%. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.82%. Given On Track Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe On Track Innovations is more favorable than Integrated Device Technology.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Integrated Device Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 1.25 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -13.20 Integrated Device Technology $842.76 million 7.52 -$12.13 million $1.27 38.57

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Device Technology. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -1.15% -12.93% -6.33% Integrated Device Technology 11.68% 30.02% 14.31%

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions. The Computing, Consumer and Industrial segment provides clock generation and distribution products; programmable timing devices; computing timing solutions; high-performance server memory interfaces; wireless power products; PCI Express products; signal integrity products; power management integrated circuits; video distribution and contribution solutions; sensor signal conditioners; and optical interconnect solutions, as well as sensing products for mobile, automotive, and industrial solutions. The company markets its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through various channels, including direct sales, distributors, electronic manufacturing suppliers, and independent sales representatives. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

