Omeros Co. (OMER) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Omeros worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $18.35 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Omeros Co. (OMER) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/omeros-co-omer-position-lowered-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.