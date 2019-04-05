Oil drilling company dismissed from Litigation over explosion

Lawyers representing have disregarded a business from her wrongful death lawsuit after a settlement was reached.

The March 28 filing blows off the negligence claim with prejudice against Patterson-UTI, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Dianna Waldridge’s lawsuit alleged uncertainty by Patterson and Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy from the Jan. 22, 2018, burst that killed five employees.

Michael Lyons, waldridge’s lawyer, said that he can not discuss terms of this settlement and the litigation proceeds against Red Mountain Energy.

Parker Waldridge of Crescent perished in the explosion, along with Roger Cunningham of Seminole Matt Smith of McAlester; Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas; along with Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.