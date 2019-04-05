ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. ODEM has a market cap of $48.61 million and $5.51 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00382933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.01708368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00265265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00397189 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,296,136 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

