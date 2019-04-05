Oak Asset Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Facebook by 3,505.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $176.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $504.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

