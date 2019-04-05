O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 22.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,219,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,520,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. 1,203,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,048. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

