NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $92.79

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.89, but opened at $92.79. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $96.18, with a volume of 4286463 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 907.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

