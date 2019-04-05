Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,289,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246,871 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 218.5% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

