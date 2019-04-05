Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 956.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 221,699 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

