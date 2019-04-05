Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $53.95. 99,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after purchasing an additional 768,242 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 242,827 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

