Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,420 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,365% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
