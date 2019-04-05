Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,420 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,365% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/novo-nordisk-a-s-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-nvo.html.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.