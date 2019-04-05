Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NVO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.45% and a net margin of 34.67%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

