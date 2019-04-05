Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 85 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 91.53.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

