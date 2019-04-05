Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $52,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Northstar Realty Europe by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRE opened at $17.60 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 168.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

