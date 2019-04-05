Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

