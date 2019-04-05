Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,212 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

