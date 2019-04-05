Northern Trust Corp Has $2.51 Billion Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Bank of America worth $2,511,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

