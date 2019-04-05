Northern Trust Corp Has $18.86 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,210,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,210,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,259,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 133,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

