Northern Trust Corp Has $18.38 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,095 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Columbia Sportswear worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $956,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,112,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,936 over the last ninety days. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $118.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $105.20 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

