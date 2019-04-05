Northern Trust Corp Has $17.67 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,922. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

