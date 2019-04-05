Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Oceaneering International (OII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Oceaneering International worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

