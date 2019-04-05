Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Badger Meter worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,105,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $206,493.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,915.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $642,885.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $261,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $2,271,763. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

