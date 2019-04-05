Norges Bank Takes $120.41 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,591,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,412,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,765,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 900,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 285,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 353,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,732 shares of company stock worth $2,541,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/norges-bank-takes-120-41-million-position-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.