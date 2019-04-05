Norges Bank Takes $114.73 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,461,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,725,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

