Norges Bank Takes $105.24 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,264,167 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $105,239,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.41% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Macquarie cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of LUV opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Takes $105.24 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/norges-bank-takes-105-24-million-position-in-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.