Norges Bank Invests $102.07 Million in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,073,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 275.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

NYSE:KSU opened at $117.18 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

