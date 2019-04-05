Norges Bank Buys Shares of 511,411 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,214,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total transaction of $40,447,764.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,332,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $350.53 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $354.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

