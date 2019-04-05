Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,090,343 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,090,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $100.92 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

