Norfolk Southern (NSC) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.16.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.87. 20,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,971. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $194.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after acquiring an additional 467,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

