Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,727 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $230,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 5,710 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $554,498.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,858.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,443 shares of company stock worth $1,611,897. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $104.59 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

