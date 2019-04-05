Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

