Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.99. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $408,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,940.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,965 shares of company stock worth $1,794,076. 14.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

