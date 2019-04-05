Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,440 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,973,000 after buying an additional 602,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $276,011,000. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 925,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $267.57 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

